La Crosse TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Brisbane at Sydney, FS2, 3 a.m.; AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood, FS2, 4 a.m. (Monday)

AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.; IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, NBC, noon; Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, FS1, 2 p.m.

CYCLING: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, CNBC, 6 a.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, GOLF, 8:30 p.m. (taped)

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB: Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (11:30 p.m.), MLBN, noon; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, TBS and FSWI, 1 p.m.; Cleveland at Minnesota, FSNO, 1 p.m.; Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN, 3 p.m.; Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: LA Clippers vs. Denver, ESPN, noon