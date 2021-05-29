La Crosse TV

Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide, FS1, 2 a.m.
AUTO RACING: IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., FOX, 5 p.m.; MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN2, 11 a.m.; American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, noon; Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Mason, Ohio, FS2, noon; Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Raston, La., CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala., ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.; Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary), FS2, 3:30 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, Championship, Towson, Md., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN, 11 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU, 1 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPNU, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2, 8 p.m.
CYCLING: UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1, 113 miles, Issoire, France (taped), NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS< 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., NBC, 3 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play—Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE: Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, Washington, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Nationals: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington), Semifinal, Washington, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY: World Championship: Canada vs. Italy, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia, NHLN, 8 a.m.; World Championship: Latvia vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia, NHLN, noon
MLB: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston, MLBN, noon; San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona, MLBN, 3 p.m.; Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA: Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4, ABC, noon; Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4, TNT, 6 p.m.; Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 1, NBCSN, 4 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 1, NBC, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland, ESPN, 1 p.m.; MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union, FS1, 6 p.m.; MLS: Austin FC at Seattle, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Monday); ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)