La Crosse TV

Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL: NCAA Baseball Selection Show, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF: NCAA National Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE: NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Maryland, Championship, East Hartford, Conn., ESPN, noon.

COLLEGE RUGBY: Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's Championship, New Orleans, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE: GEICO Nationals: Salisbury School (Conn.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Semifinal, Washington, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; GEICO Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Semifinal, Washington, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

MLB: Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Game 1) OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLBN, noon; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Kansas City at Cleveland (5 p.m.), MLBN, 3 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Washington at NY Mets OR Kansas City at Cleveland (5 p.m.), MLBN, 6 p.m.; Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at Texas (7 p.m.), MLBN, 9 p.m.

NHL: Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary), ESPN, 7 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, NBC, 10 a.m.

