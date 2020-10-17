 Skip to main content
La Crosse TV
ON TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup: The Hollywood Casino 400, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Florida State at Virginia, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU, noon

GOLF: EPGA: The Scottish Championship, GOLF, 6 a.m.; PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.; PGA: The CJ Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MARATHON: IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS: Atlanta vs L.A. Dodgers, FOX, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary)

NFL: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon; Atlanta at Minnesota, FOX, noon; Green Bay at Tampa Bay, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; LA Rams at San Francisco, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

TENNIS: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals, TENNIS, 7 a.m.; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.

