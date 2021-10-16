La Crosse TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped), FS1, noon; NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC, 1 p.m.; The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped), CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped), NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped), CBSSN, 9 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped), CBSSN, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: Indiana at Penn St., BTN, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Florida at Auburn, ESPNU, noon; Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN, noon; Michigan at Ohio St., BTN, 1 p.m.; Stanford at Colorado, PAC-12N, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, ACCN, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Pittsburgh at Florida St., ACCN, noon; Penn St. at Purdue, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SECN, 2 p.m.; Colorado at Stanford, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, golf, 6:30 a.m..; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., GOLF, 1:30 p.m.PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas. ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.

MLB: N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, TBS, 6:30 p.m.

NFL: Miami vs. Jacksonville, London, CBS, 8:30 a.m.; Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina, FOX, noon; Arizona at Cleveland, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Seattle at Pittsburgh, NBC, 7:20 p.m,

NHL: Dallas at Ottawa, NHLN, 4 p,.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, NBCSN, 8 p.m.; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, NCSSN, 9:30 p.m.; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Indian Wells-WTA Final, TENNIS, 3 p.m.; Indian Wells-ATP Final, TENNIS, 6 p.m.; Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA: WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4 , ESPN2, 1 p.m.

