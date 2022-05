La Crosse TV

SundayAUTO RACING: FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN, 9 a.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN, 10 a.m.; Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, ABC, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, FOX, noon.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE: NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Patriot League Tournament, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Ivy League Tournament, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Big Ten Tournament, BTN, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Florida St. at NC State, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN, 11 a.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Missouri at Alabama, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Penn St. at Illinois, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona St., PAC12N, 2 p.m.; Oregon at Oregon St., PAC12N, 3 p.m.; Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WATER POLO: NCAA Tournament: ESPNU, 3 p.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, GOLF, noon, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, noon, FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston, NBC, 10:30 a.m.; Milwaukee at Atlanta, BSWI, 12:30 p.m.; Oakland at Minnesota, BSNO+, 1 p.m.; Detroit at Houston, MLBN, 1 p.m.; Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN, 4 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Phoenix at Dallas, ESPN, 2:40 p.m.; Miami at Philadelphia, TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS: Carolina at Boston, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.; Minnesota at St. Louis, TBS, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS, 6 p.m.; Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBS, 9 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester (taped), CNBC, noon; European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92 (taped), CNBC, 2 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, USA, 10:30 a.m.; Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, CBSSN, 1:45 p.m.; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, FS1, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF U-17 Championship: FS2, 12 a.m. (Monday).

TENNIS: Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS, 4 a.m., 5 a.m.; Madrid-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS, 11:30 a.m.; Rome-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Monday), 5 a.m. (Monday).

USFL FOOTBALL: Houston vs. New Orleans, NBC, 2 p.m.

WNBA: Washington at Minnesota, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Seattle at Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0