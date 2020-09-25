 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse TV
0 comments
ON TV

La Crosse TV

ON TV

AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, ESPN, 6 a.m.; NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Cup: The South Point 400, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

PBA BOWLING: Division Quarterfinals 2, FS1, 6 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, NBC, 2 p.m. and GOLF, 6 p.m.

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWI, 2 p.m.; Cincinnati at Minnesota, FSNO, 2 p.m.

NFL: Tennessee at Minnesota, CBS, noon; Chicago at Atlanta, FOX, noon; Dallas at Seattle, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Green Bay at New Orleans, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Boston vs Miami (if neccessary), ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 6 a.m.; Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News