La Crosse TV

Thursday

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Temple at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; SC-Upstate at Winthrop, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, FS1, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Georgetown, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Gonzaga at San Francisco, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Belmont at Murray St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Ohio St. at Illinois, FS1, 8 p.m.; Arizona St. at Colorado, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; Loyola Marymount at BYU, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Southern Cal at Oregon St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Arizona at Utah, FS1, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Quinnipiac at Marist, ESPNU, 10 a.m.; Georgia Tech at Florida St., ACCN, 5 p.m.; Michigan St. at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; Florida at Vanderbilt, SECN, 5:30 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Rutgers, BTN, 7 p.m.; South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN, 7:30 p.m.; Washington St. at Stanford, PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 3 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National—The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vertical Academy (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston at Brooklyn, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Golden State at Portland, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL: Washington at NY Rangers, ESPN, 6 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: NRL: Canberra at Manly-Warringah, FS2, 1 a.m. (Friday); NRL: Wests at Sydney, FS2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

MEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF Champions League: Forge FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2, 7:20 p.m.; CONCACAF Champions League: F.C. Motagua at Seattle, Round of 16 Leg 2, FS2, 9:35 p.m.

TENNIS: Dubai-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA Quarterfinals; Santiago-ATP, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0