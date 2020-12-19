La Crosse TV

Sunday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Creighton at UConn, FS1, 11 a.m.; Illinois at Rutgers, ESPN2, noon; Oral Roberts at Arkansas, SEC, 1 p.m.; Marquette at Xavier, FS1, 1 p.m.; Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Providence at Seton Hall, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; Delaware State at Georgia Tech, ACC, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Northwestern, BTN, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Minnesota, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Colorado vs Washington, PAC12, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN, 11 a.m.
GOLF: PGA: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, NBC, 11 a.m.; LPGA: The CME Group Tour Championship, GOLF, noon
NFL: Chicago at Minnesota, FOX, noon; San Francisco at Dallas, CBS, noon; Kansas City at New Orleans, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Cleveland at NY Giants, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Serie A: Bologna at Torino, ESPN, 5:25 a.m.; Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN, 1:15 p.m.
