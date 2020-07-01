La Crosse TV

Thursday
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL LG Twins vs Samsung Lions, ESPN 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
NRL RUGBY Melbourne Storm vs. Sydney Roosters, FS1, 4:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER EPL Sheffield United vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.; Manchester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.
GOLF PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Friday
GOLF PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, GOLF, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom Heroes vs KT Wiz, ESPN, 3 a.m.
