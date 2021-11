La Crosse TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING: World of Outlaws: The Oil National Open, William’s Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (Taped), CBSSN, 11:30 a.m.; FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal, NBC, 11 a.m.; Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, ABC, 11:30 a.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., NBC, 2 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombardia, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, 10 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombardia, Italy (Taped), CBSSN, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Syracuse, N.Y., ACCN, 11 a.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Championship, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE RUGBY: Pac-12 Rugby 7’s: Day 2, Berkeley, Calif., PAC-12N, 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, Quarterfinal, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal, BTN, 3 p.m.; Oregon St. at UCLA (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N, 4 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Louisville, Quarterfinal, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Clemson, Quarterfinal, ACCN, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: American Athletic Tournament: Memphis at South Florida, Championship, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, Noon; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Rutgers, Championship, BTN, 1 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN, 1 p.m.; Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John’s, Championship, Cincinnati, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TCU, Championship, Round Rock, Texas, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Mississippi at Tennessee, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Arkansas at Alabama, SECN, 3 p.m.

G LEAGUE: Memphis vs. Mexico City, Southaven, Miss., NBATV, 2 p.m.

GOLF: LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped), GOLF, 3 a.m.; EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, GOLF, 6 a.m.; PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), GOLF, 5 p.m.; LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped), GOLF, 3 a.m. (Monday)

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 10:30 a.m.; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2:30 a.m.

MARATHON: The New York City Marathon: From New York, ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

MLB: 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

NBA: San Antonio at Oklahoma City, NBATV, 6 p.m.

NFL: Cleveland at Cincinnati, CBS, Noon; Minnesota at Baltimore, FOX, Noon; Green Bay at Kansas City, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Tennessee at LA Rams, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, Noon

RUGBY: Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps (Taped), NBCSN, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; CPL: Pacific FC at Calvary FC, FS2, 2:30 p.m.; MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville SC, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; MLS: Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, FS1, 5 p.m.; Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna, FS2, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago, Quarterfinal, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

TENNIS: Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS, 5:15 a.m.; Paris-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS, 8 a.m.; Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10:30 a.m.; Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0