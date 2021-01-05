La Crosse TV

Thursday COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.; Southern California at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Pepperdine at San Francisco, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Washington at Stanford, FS1, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; Oregon at Colorado, FS1, 10 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua—The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii, GOLF, 5 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Denver, TNT, 9 p.m.
