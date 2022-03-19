La Crosse TV

Sunday

AHL HOCKEY: Chicago at Toronto, NHLN, 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain, ESPN, 9:55 a.m.; IndyCar Series: The Xpel 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC, noon; MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Indonesia, Pertamina Circuit in Mandalika, Indonesia (Taped), CNBC, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX, 2 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped), CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Villa La Angostura, Argentina (Taped), CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

BOWLING: PBA: The WSOB Collegiate Invitational, Wauwatosa, Wis. (Taped), FS1, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Mississippi St. at Georgia, SECN, 11 a.m.; Texas A&M at LSU, SECN, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Illinois, Second Round, Pittsburgh, CBS< 11:10 a.m.; NIT Tournament: Florida at Xavier, Second Round, ESPN, noon; NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Villanova, Second Round, Pittsburgh, CBS, 1:40 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Dayton at Vanderbilt, Second Round, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Duke, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., CBS, 4:15 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Milwaukee, TNT, 5:10 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech, Second Round, San Diego, TBS, 6:10 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Auburn, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., TRU, 6:45 p.m.; NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma, Second Round, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Purdue, Second Round, Milwaukee, TNT, 7:40 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Arizona, Second Round, San Diego, TBS< 8:40 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Creighton at Iowa, Second Round, ABC, noon; NCAA Tournament: Miami at South Carolina, Second Round, ABC, 2 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Maryland, Second Round, ESPN, 2 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Utah at Texas, Second Round, ESPN, 4 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: South Dakota at Baylor, Second Round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga at Louisville, Second Round, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Iowa St., Second Round, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Kansas at Stanford, Second Round, ESPN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GYMNASTICS: Nebraska at Ohio St., BTN, noon.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY: NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Special, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY: NCAA Tournament: Minn.-Duluth vs. Ohio St., Championship, University Park, Pa., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Rutgers at Maryland, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; North Carolina at Boston College, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Campbell at SC Upstate, ESPNU, 9 a.m.; Virginia at NC State, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Clemson at Duke, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Arizona at UCLA, PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Washington at California, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.; South Carolina at Auburn, SECN, 5 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C., FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2 p.m.

MLB: Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., MLBN, noon; Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., MLBN, 3 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE: Long Island at Fort Wayne, NBATV, 2 p.m.

NHL: NY Islanders at Philadelphia, TNT, 1 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Caterpillar Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Kansas City, Mo. (Taped), CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: NLR: Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC, FS1, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Brentford at Leicester City, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA, 11:30 a.m.; Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, CBSSN, noon; MLS: Seattle at Austin FC, FS1, 3:30 p.m.; Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, FS1, 10 p.m.

TENNIS: BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Finals., TENNIS, 2 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF: The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped), CNBC, 11 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0