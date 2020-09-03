La Crosse TV

Friday
AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice 1, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.; Formula One: Practice 2, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; Formula One: Practice 3, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, GOLF, 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, GOLF, noon.
RUGBY: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle, FS1, 3 a.m.; NRL: Sydney at Canberra, FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
MEN’S SOCCER: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.
MLB: Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m., FSNO; Milwaukee at Cleveland, FSWI, 6:10 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS: The U.S. Open: Third Round, ESPN, 11 a.m., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
