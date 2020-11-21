La Crosse TV

Monday
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.; Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2, 3:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
NFL: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley, NBCSN, 11:25 a.m.; Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tuesday
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.; Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
MEN’S SOCCER: MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: TBD at Toronto FC, First Round, FS1, 5 p.m.; MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: TBD at Philadelphia Union, First Round, ESPN, 7 p.m.; MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!