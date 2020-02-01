La Crosse Wind Symphony debuts Feb. 9 at Holmen High School

A new instrumental music experience is making its debut in the Coulee Region.

The La Crosse Wind Symphony is giving their first performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Holmen High School in the Trygve Mathison Performing Arts Center, 1001 McHugh Road. The concert is free and open to the public.

The band’s conductor, Jeff Krauklis, is a familiar figure on the La Crosse music scene, having spent 35 years of directing and performing with the La Crosse Concert Band, Viterbo University events and numerous other local groups and organizations.

Krauklis said there has been talk among his peers for years about the need for an adult band that focuses on the best wind literature. However, a project of this scope would have been virtually impossible to organize for someone also working full-time.

Fortuitously, Krauklis recently retired after 28 years as a band director in the Holmen School District and found himself with time on his hands, and the time seemed right.