La Crosse Wind Symphony debuts Feb. 9 at Holmen High School

A new instrumental music experience is making its debut in the Coulee Region.
The La Crosse Wind Symphony is giving their first performance at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Holmen High School in the Trygve Mathison Performing Arts Center, 1001 McHugh Road. The concert is free and open to the public.
The band’s conductor, Jeff Krauklis, is a familiar figure on the La Crosse music scene, having spent 35 years of directing and performing with the La Crosse Concert Band, Viterbo University events and numerous other local groups and organizations.
Krauklis said there has been talk among his peers for years about the need for an adult band that focuses on the best wind literature. However, a project of this scope would have been virtually impossible to organize for someone also working full-time.
Fortuitously, Krauklis recently retired after 28 years as a band director in the Holmen School District and found himself with time on his hands, and the time seemed right.
Most members of the 53-piece ensemble hail from the greater La Crosse area, though some are coming from as far away as Decorah, Winona, Tomah and Eau Claire. Mostly adults, they are primarily professional musicians, current and retired college or public school music educators and current and past members of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra and La Crosse Concert Band. The few students in the band come with impeccable all-state and other honors groups experience.
This is a band capable of playing the most mature wind repertoire and they have selected a challenging program for their first concert. Included on the program are:
- The “March” from Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis”
- Percy Grainger’s “Colonial Song”
- Music by Sir Arthur Sullivan from the ballet suite “Pineapple Poll”
- An early chamber work from a seventeen-year-old Richard Strauss, his “Serenade for Winds, Op. 7”
- David Maslanka’s brilliant fanfare “Mother Earth”
The performance concludes with John Barnes Chance’s “Symphony No. 2.”