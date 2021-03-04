La Crosse woman sentenced to five years for selling meth

A federal judge in Madison sentenced a 31-year-old La Crosse woman to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Sandy Xiong pleaded guilty Dec. 4 after federal prosecutors accused her of possessing more than 300 grams of methamphetamine. Xiong was arrested Feb. 10, 2020, as she prepared to deliver four ounces of methamphetamine in the parking lot of a La Crosse grocery store.

Police searched Xiong's vehicle and reportedly found four separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling 116 grams. A search of Xiong's residence reportedly yielded another 212 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials and a scale.

The charge against Xiong was the result of an investigation by the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Prairie du Chien Police Department.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.