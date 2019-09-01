MLB
Brewers designate Jeffress for assignment
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers have cut another key performer from last year, designating reliever Jeremy Jeffress for assignment on Sunday.
Jeffress went 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 2018, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central and make it all the way to the NL Championship Series. The right-hander also made the All-Star team for the first time.
But Jeffress hasn’t been able to find the same form this year. He was hampered by right shoulder weakness during spring training, and then went back on the injured list last Sunday with a strained left hip.
Jeffress, who turns 32 on Sept. 21, is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and one save in 48 games this season.
“Unfortunately we just got to a position where at a time in the season where we didn’t see him making an impact,” manager Craig Counsell said before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “It’s a little bit of a future decision as well with 40-man roster issues.”
Milwaukee began the day in third in the NL Central, 6½ games back of division-leading St. Louis. The Brewers also are in the mix for an NL wild card.
Jhoulys Chacín, who had a career-high 15 wins last season and served as Milwaukee’s opening-day starter this year, was designated for assignment last weekend. He signed a minor league deal with Boston on Saturday.
“At this point where we are with Jeremy, progression from his hip strength, with his performance and where we are from a 40-man roster perspective, this a move we felt was the right move to make now,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “Certainly a tough one, but one we felt was the right thing to do from the club.”
The Brewers also designated outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. and right-hander Aaron Wilkerson for assignment to create space on their 40-man roster.
Batters break monthly home run record for third time
NEW YORK — Major league batters broke the monthly home run record for the third time this year and are on pace to shatter the season mark with weeks to spare, part of a season in which strikeouts also are occurring at an unprecedented rate.
Batters hit 1,228 home runs hit in the majors in August, the Elias Sports Bureau said Sunday. That topped the 1,142 in June and 1,135 in May.
Six of the top seven home run months have been in the last three seasons. August 2017 is third at 1,119, followed by June 2017 (1,101), May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060).
The New York Yankees hit a big league record of 74 homers in August — the previous mark for any month was 58 by Baltimore in May 1987 and Seattle in May 1999.
Minnesota set the season record Saturday with 27 games remaining, Mitch Garver’s second home run of the night, the Twins’ sixth of the game, raised their total to 268, one more than the New York Yankees hit last year.
Big league batters entered Sunday with 5,706 homers, 399 shy of the record 6,105 hit in 2017. They are on pace to hit 6,807 homers, 11% above the record and 22% more than the 5,585 hit last year.
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels led batters with 43 homers, one more than New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso.
TENNIS
Federer makes quarterfinal
NEW YORK — Roger Federer rolled into his 13th U.S. Open quarterfinal on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory over David Goffin.
A year after getting knocked out in the fourth round, the five-time champion showed there would be no repeat of that. He rebounded from an early break to win the final five games of the first set and never let up from there, finishing it off with a backhand down the line in a third set that lasted just 21 minutes.
Federer tied Andre Agassi for the second-most quarterfinal appearances at the U.S. Open, trailing only Jimmy Connors’ 17. He had been surprisingly stopped a round short in 2018 by John Millman, preventing what would have been a matchup with eventual champion Novak Djokovic.
The top-ranked Djokovic tried to make it 12 for 12 in U.S. Open fourth-round matches in a night match against Stan Wawrinka, a rematch of Wawrinka’s victory in the 2016 final at Flushing Meadows.
Federer lost the opening set in each of his first two matches for the first time in his 19 U.S. Open appearances, but the No. 3 seed has been pretty perfect since while playing the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 15th-seeded Goffin broke for a 2-1 lead but that was about his last highlight, as Federer amassed a 35-8 advantage in winners and converted nine of his 10 break-point chances.
Earlier Sunday, Ash Barty was knocked out by Wang Qiang, leaving only one of this year’s major champions in the women’s tournament.
The No. 2 seed and French Open champion was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Wang, who became the first Chinese woman to reach a U.S. Open quarterfinal since Peng Shuai reached the semis at Flushing Meadows in 2014.
