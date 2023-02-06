Athletic update:
Jan. 30 through Feb 2 results
Boys Hockey: Lancers 7, Black River Falls 1; Lancers 7, BRF 3
GBB: Lancers 22, Lourdes 57; Lancers 76, Lewiston Altura 63
BBB: Lancers 58, Lourdes 48; Lancers 47, Lewiston Altura 58
Wrestling: Lancers 21 - LARP 54; Lancers 26 - Wabasha 42
Gymnastics Notes from Pine Island Invite:
Brooke Bauercamper: 2nd All-Around; 3rd Vault; 2nd Bars; 4th Beam; 4th Floor
Schedule for week of Feb. 12
Feb. 14
BBB: @ Fillmore Central 7:30 p.m.
GBB: HOME vs Fillmore Central 7:30 p.m.
Hockey: Home vs Dodge County 7 p.m.
Feb. 16
BBB: HOME vs Rushford Peterson 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
BBB: @ Lewiston Altura 7:30 p.m.
GBB: HOME vs Rushford Peterson 7:30 p.m.