LaFarge womah arrested after Vernon County crash
A LaFarge woman was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County Thursday.

Police responded to a vehicle that went into the ditch on Hwy. D north of Kirking Road. The driver, Pamela S. Peters, was able to exit the vehicle on her own. She was approached by LaFarge emergency medical personnel for minor injuries and declined medical transport.

Peters was arrested at the scene for drug charges.

The sheriff's department was assisted by the LaFarge Fire Department and LaFarge Emergency Medical Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

