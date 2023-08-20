HOLCOMBE — The last several weeks have been a bit of a blur for John Stender.

The new Lake Holcombe head football coach was officially hired to the position last month and has spent the days and weeks since then learning about his team and implementing his system with the Chieftains.

Football fans in town will be familiar with Stender from his time coaching the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op in 2014-15, when he led the Knights to a 9-10 cumulative record and a berth in the Division 6 playoffs in 2014. Stender takes over for Brandon Baldry, who is now an assistant coach at his alma mater New Auburn.

Stender said he is going to lean on his senior class of Taye Yeager, Trent Nitek, Brandon Moore, Zayden Merrill and Blake Hilger to lead the way while everyone moves forward.

“We’re all going to learn together,” Stender said.

What fans of Stender’s time with the Knights will remember is a power style of play focused on a strong running game, something the new coach wants to implement this fall. Junior Ryley Craker ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns including a 197-yard effort with two scores in a 38-22 loss to Athens early last season. Nitek had 123 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s lone win of 2022, a 50-8 victory over New Auburn. The senior Nitek won a pair of Division 3 state track and field sprint championships this past spring and brings elite speed to the field. Both Craker and Nitek earned All-Central Wisconsin West Conference honorable mention accolades last fall.

“I want to play smashmouth football,” Stender said. “I want to run the football.”

The team has a younger group of linemen with Hilger being the only senior in the group. But that position group will be key as the Chieftains want to control the ball and the clock on offense.

Lake Holcombe started the season 1-5 before having to forfeit its final three games of the season due to a low number of available players from injuries. The Chieftains enter this fall with roster numbers in the upper teens and will look to improve upon a year ago.

In addition to a new head coach, the team has some new assistants and overall is planning on a different approach.

“We’re going to start new,” Stender said. “We’re starting from scratch.”

Lake Holcombe faced Owen-Withee, Suring and Bruce in Friday in a scrimmage up the road in Bruce and opens the regular season next Friday in Gilman. The Chieftains close out nonconference play at home versus Athens (Sept. 1) and Alma Center Lincoln (Sept. 8) before starting CWWC play at New Auburn on Sept. 15 in the battle for the Birch Tree Axe. Within conference play the Chieftains also host Prairie Farm (Sept. 29) and Cornell (Oct. 13) while traveling to Bruce (Sept. 22) and McDonell (Oct. 5).

Stender said his Chieftains want to be a surprise team in the CWWC this year, and the road to that goal starts by getting back to basics. That approach has helped his teams be successful in the youth and high school levels.

“I told them we have to be disciplined,” Stender said. “We can’t have mistakes. We’re working on basic football right now — handoffs and we’re working on the linemen.”