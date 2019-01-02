Tomah High School wrestlers Dawson Lambert and Marques Fritsche stood out during a crowded Bi-State Wrestling Classic Dec. 28-29 in La Crosse.
Lambert finished fifth in the 120-pound weight class, and Fritsche was 11th at 160. Both came into the tournament with undefeated records.
The tournament field swelled to nearly 70 teams after the tournament was expanded at the last minute to accommodate Stoughton and New Prague (Minnesota). The latter was added after its scheduled tournament in North Dakota was snowed out. The addition of Stoughton meant all three WIAA state champions from last season − Stoughton (Division 1), Luxemburg-Casco (Division 2) and Stratford (Division 3) − were in the field.
Tomah coach Jeff Von Haden said the field was already loaded before that last-minute additions.
"The new teams added many quality wrestlers, but it was going to be a tough road to get to the placement rounds anyway for many of the wrestlers," Von Haden said.
Lambert was the only Tomah wrestler to reach the quarterfinals. He won his first three matches before losing his first match of the season to Javaon Taschuk of Stillwater (Minnesota) 3-1.
Lambert then won three of four matches in the consolation round before meeting Taschuk again in the fifth-place match. Lambert avenged his quarterfinal loss with a 3-0 victory. He emerged from the tournament with a 17-2 record.
Fritsche won his first two matches before getting pinned in the round of 16 by Hunter Andersen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro. He won his first two matches in the consolation round and was awarded 11th place on an injury forfeit. Fritsche enters the new year with a 21-3 record.
"Both Lambert and Fritsche wrestled well," Von Haden said. "As always it is a tough tournament, but they wrestled well and were beaten by outstanding wrestlers. It was a good learning experience."
Caden Griffin (106) and Jairon Pierce were defeated just one match away from qualifying for the top 12. Both won three consecutive matches in the consolation round.
Kaden Hericks (195) reached the round of 16 with a pin over ranked wrestler Cade Nettesheim of Ithaca/Weston.
Von Haden said Caleb Pollack (113) picked up "some nice wins" en route to winning three matches.
The Timberwolves filled every weight class except 285, and 12 of their 13 wrestlers won at least one match.
Team scores in Division 1: Stoughton 356, Stillwater 280.5, Marshfield 261, Waunakee 212, Holmen 211.5, Pulaski 211.5 Hastings 193 (Minnesota), New Prague 182.5, Hudson 151.5, Apple Valley (Minnesota) Eastview 141.5, D.C. Everest 119.5, Orono (Minnesota) 114, Tomah 108, Sparta 90, Winona/Winona Cotter (Minnesota) 83.5, Portage 73.0, Muskego 72, Baraboo 68.0 Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson (Minnesota) 68, Wausau West 49, New Richmond 48, West Allis Central 47, Middleton 37, Eau Claire North 23.5, Verona Area 9.
After hosting La Crosse Aquinas in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup Thursday, Jan. 3, the Timberwolves head to the D.C. Everest Invitational Saturday, Jan. 5. The field includes Auburndale, D.C. Everest, Denmark, Marquette University School, Medford, Mosinee, Rosholt, Stanley-Boyd, Stratford and Appleton Xavier.
The junior varsity wrestlers compete at the West Salem Invitational Jan. 5.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
