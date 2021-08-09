Lancer flag football returning

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education and FIVE7 are excited to announce that we are bringing back Lancer Youth Flag Football for grades 1-6 as a community effort led by FIVE7 and Lancer football coaches and players. We are going to get more and more footballs into the hands of our community's youth, give them a positive outlet, get their bodies moving, and teach them how to enjoy one of the greatest team sports in the world!

Our youth flag football season will run on Wednesdays, from Sept. 8-Oct. 13, so they will get to enjoy a significant amount of football time this fall to learn some skills and get to compete in some friendly competitions. The first two weeks will be skill work and practice, led by the Lancer football staff, and the last 4 weeks we will be playing some games against one another.

Practices and games: Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. on the middle and high school football field.

It's also our goal to get each kid a chance to play at halftime of a home varsity football game under the “FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!”

Help us spread the word by sharing this post! Let's fill those stands on Friday nights and cheer on all of Lancer Football!

Register by calling La Crescent-Hokah Community Education at 507-895-5150 or online at Flag Football Registration. Cost is $60.

