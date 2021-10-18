Lancers run in 'no frills' race

Competing in the United South Central “No Frills” Invitational on October 12, the La Crescent-Hokah girls cross country team came home with their first team victory of the season and the boys managed a third-place showing in the seven team meet.

With the girls’ race being the first of the afternoon, Lydia Rosendahl found herself chasing a Blooming Prairie runner over the opening 1600 meters of the out-and-back course on the rolling hills of Oakview Golf Course in Freeborn. Over the middle section of the race, the chaser became the chased, as Rosendahl took over the lead which she would never relinquish en route to a convincing win in 20:51 for the 5000 meters.

Back in the pack, a group of Lancer teammates were steadily moving up and LCH wound up with five finishers in the top ten. Seventh grader Makenna Rasmussen closed well to become the Lancers’ second finisher in seventh place at 23:16, followed closely by Jazmine Cline at 23:18 in eighth place. Senior Julia Lechnir ran strongly to place ninth in 23:26, then junior Emma Stavenau completed the Lancer scoring with her 23:29 in tenth place. Although they did not count in the scoring, seventh graders Elese Plzak and Mya Timm ran well in their first varsity outings, placing 14th and 15th in 23:52 and 23:59.

As timely results were apparently considered a “frill”, when they finally received the meet results two days later, it confirmed what the Lancer girls had suspected, that they won their first meet of the 2021 season with 31 points, ahead of Tri-City United’s 64 point second place total. Blooming Prairie was third with 83, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton fourth at 85, Medford fifth at 109, while New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and the host USC team were incomplete.

The youth movement continued in the boys race, as soph Austin Smith ran by far his strongest race of the year in placing ninth in 18:55, with frosh Joey Welch just behind in 19:08, good for 14th place. Senior Tyler Groth was 21st in 19:40, then eighth grader Kaleb Spah, also running his first varsity race, ran a surprising number four for the team in placing 28th in 20:23, just ahead of Jack Kreutzman’s 30th place in 20:24 as the Lancers fifth and final scorer. Seventh grader Ryan Pichler also made his varsity debut, finishing 31st in 20:31, ahead of Sam Culver’s 33rd place 20:37, to account for the Lancers’ top seven.

WEMJWP edged Tri-City United for the team win by a margin of 43 – 46, with the Lancers well behind in third place at 98 points. Medford was fourth at 103, Blooming Prairie fifth at 107, NRHEG sixth at 118, and USC incomplete.

The Lancers will pare back to their top seven runners and two alternates for each gender as they prepare for the Section 1A Championships, which will be held at Rochester’s Northern Hills Golf Course on Thursday, October 28.

