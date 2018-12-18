The Monroe County Land Conservation Department is taking tree orders for hardwoods, conifers, and shrubs available in bundles of 25. Fruit trees are sold separately along with tree planting supplies.

For tree order forms and or questions, contact: Connie Holzl, administrative assistant, at 608-269-8973 or email connie.holzl@co.monroe.wi.us. Order forms can be downloaded and tree information can be view on the LCD website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/landconservation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

