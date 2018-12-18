The Monroe County Land Conservation Department is taking tree orders for hardwoods, conifers, and shrubs available in bundles of 25. Fruit trees are sold separately along with tree planting supplies.
For tree order forms and or questions, contact: Connie Holzl, administrative assistant, at 608-269-8973 or email connie.holzl@co.monroe.wi.us. Order forms can be downloaded and tree information can be view on the LCD website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/landconservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.