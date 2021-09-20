Land of 10,000 missed kicks? That’s how it feels for Vikings

“I felt good about that kick,” Zimmer said. “I know he missed the extra point earlier kind of like that. But he’s kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s the perfect surface. I’m thinking this should be an easy one here.”

An easy game-winning kick? In Minnesota? Land of Seemingly 10,000 Missed Kicks from Gary Anderson to Blair Walsh to, well, you get the idea.

Three years ago, Carlson was waived the day after the Packers game. He went on to the Raiders and has become one of the league’s more consistent kickers.

Zimmer won’t reach that point with Joseph this soon. After all, Joseph did make a 53-yarder to send the Bengals game into overtime in Week 1 and hit two 52-yarders vs. the Cardinals.

“My thoughts on him are he just has to continue to work on trying to be more consistent,” Zimmer said. “I don’t think you make decisions on personnel right after a guy misses a kick.”

Joseph’s missed PAT went wide right with 8:56 left in the first half. The Vikings led 20-7, but the miss haunted them the rest of the day.

“I knew we’d have to go for two at some point,” Zimmer said. “I thought it was too early when we scored” their last touchdown early in the third quarter.