The middle of May to the end of June is turnover time for Olson Apartments, a time when many student-renters move out after the end of the school year.

The turnover time is also when David and Jessica Olson find maintenance to take care of before the next tenants move in.

Jessica said the majority of the repairs done during this time are general wear and tear — such as updating electrical outlets or cleaning dry ducts and furnaces — not issues caused by purposeful tenant damage.

In fact, Jessica said every penny of all security deposits were returned to the renters who just moved out, about 50% of their total tenants.

“It’s an amazing thing when you walk in and (the apartment) is in good condition,” Jessica said. “It’s like a thank you from the tenants.” The father and daughter team own and manage nine properties in La Crosse, a business David has been in since 1971. Currently, they have 35 different units and over 150 tenants — many of whom are college students.

Move-in and move-out checklists for tenants, early communication about expectations and no charge maintenance are some tactics the Olsons use to encourage positive tenant behavior and good upkeep of properties.

In the city of La Crosse, 54% of residents rent their dwelling from a landlord, property management company or public housing. Owning and renting properties, and even rooms, is a significant business in the city.

Landlords in the city

Of the rentals in the city, 47% or 5,370 of those households, have at least one of the four housing problems as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: incomplete kitchen facilities, incomplete plumbing facilities, more than one person per room or cost burden greater than 30% of income, based on data from 2015 to 2019.

Further data from the 2020 U.S. Census reveals that of the over 22,000 dwellings in the city (owner-occupied and rentals), 24 lack complete plumbing facilities and 249 lack kitchen facilities.

“There’s a severe shortage of something necessary for survival,” said Coulee Tenants United in an email. “The market has broken down and sellers have a tremendous amount of coercive power over their customers.”

It is unknown how many landlords operate in La Crosse. The inspection department for the city of La Crosse does not keep a list of landlords, nor does the Apartment Association of the La Crosse Area.

Property upkeep and maintenance is a regular conversation at the apartment association’s monthly meetings where information and resources are shared, said president Tami Nururdin.

There are two types of landlords, individual investor landlords or people who own one or two rental units, and business entity landlords who are likely to own an average of more than 20 units with some managing hundreds of units.

A review of eviction filings in the Wisconsin court system over the past year and a half revealed 293 unique landlord or property management companies have filed an eviction in La Crosse County; a vast majority of those agencies operate in the city, said representatives from Coulee Tenants United.

Regular repairs

When it comes to maintaining their rental properties, the Olsons follow a few guidelines: be proactive about repairs, use quality products and have good communication with tenants. The Olsons attribute their successes in the business — properties returned in good condition, tenants resigning leases year after year and ample business from good reviews and word-of-mouth — to the time and care spent maintaining good rental units.

Jessica said there is not a lot of purposeful or malicious tenant damage in their properties.

“If you show tenants you care about them, then they will care for the properties,” Jessica said.

To accomplish this, the Olsons don’t charge for repairs — unless maliciously caused — encourage tenants to communicate when there are maintenance problems and prepare tenants with a list of things not to do in a rental property.

“Our philosophy is you do it right the first time so you don’t have to send somebody back to do it again, and always use high quality products,” said David.

Purchasing cheap but poorly made products will deteriorate quicker, David said, therefore requiring repair or replacement sooner — and the cost of labor again for the property owner.

Over the past three years, the Olsons invested about $80,000 in upgrades at their apartment building on 11th Street.

Early communication with tenants about expectations is how the Olsons maintain good relationships with the renters and get properties returned in good shape.

Before collecting a security deposit, Wisconsin state statute says a landlord must provide a written notice — typically found in the lease — informing the tenant that they have seven days to inspect the premises for existing damages.

Jessica designed her own move-in inspection checklist for tenants with a stamped due date, and requests that they dictate any maintenance requests they might need.

Nururdin said the Apartment Associations of the La Crosse Area supplies forms for their members. However, providing a check-list for tenants is not mandated in the state statute.

Coulee Tenants United said they encourage renters to take photos and videos upon move-in, in order to protect the tenant from damage claims during move out.

If renters want a television mounted, curtains put up or the closet doors removed, Jessica asks the tenants to let the Olsons do it, at no cost.

“We want the tenants to ask us for help so that they don’t break things or lose parts,” she said. “And we don’t charge a fee because we don’t want them to do it themselves.”

In addition to providing no cost maintenance, the Olsons don’t charge for lock-out fees.

Jessica acknowledged that not all property owners in La Crosse operate their business with the same care and attention, which encourages her to keep doing what she does.

“It costs a lot of money and time to upkeep, but it’s worth it,” Jessica said. “These are homes for these students and we want to make (renting) a good experience for them while in college.”