Lanesboro's Commonweal Theatre lifts capacity restrictions

In addition, the Commonweal no longer requires vaccinated patrons to wear a mask when in the building. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to continue masking, and patrons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to reschedule their visit. All five productions in the 2021 season are also available for streaming.

Producing artistic director Hal Cropp realizes the magnitude of this decision: "As we prepare to re-open our theater fully, under the new Minnesota State guidelines, we are at once thrilled and cautious — thrilled to welcome back as many of our loyal audience members and supporters who wish to re-join us in person and cautious in our approach as we are mindful that this virus is still in our midst and desirous of keeping our extended community as safe as possible.”