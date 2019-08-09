Numbers for the Tomah High School football team are close to normal.
For that, coach Brad Plueger can thank a large junior class.
Juniors accounted for almost half of the varsity/junior varsity roster as the Timberwolves took the field for the first week of practice. A roster of 12 seniors, 30 juniors and 19 sophomores greeted Plueger and the coaching staff this week. There are also 19 freshmen out.
"We going to be at our normal numbers for 10-12," Plueger said.
Players got their equipment Monday and practiced without pads the rest of the week. The first padded practice is Monday, Aug. 12.
The Timberwolves were 2-7 overall last season and 1-6 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. The top priority during the preseason is the installation of a new spread offense that's designed to simplify the playbook and get players out into space. Plueger described the offense as a "read and react" system.
"The hardest thing is the terminology," Plueger said. "Our effort, our focus and our enthusiasm for learning the new terminology has been good."
He said the battle for starting quarterback is wide open with juniors Justin Gerke and Evan Long battling for the job. Gerke started all nine games as a sophomore last season, while Long was the starter for a junior varsity squad that went 7-1. He also said Boone Mathison, a junior, could line up under center in certain situations.
The Timberwolves head to Portage for a pre-season scrimmage at Portage Friday, Aug. 16 starting a 3 p.m.
Tomah's freshman will join Sparta for a three-way scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 21 at La Crosse Logan starting at 2 p.m.
The varsity opener is a nonconference matchup Friday, Aug. 23 vs. Mauston in a 7 p.m. kickoff at E.J. McKean Field.
The 2019 schedule doesn't include La Crosse Aquinas, which will compete in the Coulee Conference this fall. The Timberwolves replaced the Aquinas matchup with a nonconference trip to D.C. Everest Oct. 4.
