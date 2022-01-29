Larger share

Tyler Wahl said he spent the three days before the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Michigan State on Jan. 21 expecting to play.

It wasn’t until a few hours before the game he was deemed unable to play and Ben Carlson was thrown into the mix.

Carlson, who also had expected Wahl to play, took his place in the starting lineup and played 23 minutes, the most of his career.

He scored a season-high six points, including his first 3-pointer of the season and a three-point play after being fouled on a jump shot.

“Confidence is a big thing for all of us,” Steven Crowl said. “Just having a good game seeing the shot go in and the and-1 going in was big for him.”

Carlson has been the top replacement for Wahl during the Badgers last two games as Wahl continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during UW’s game against Northwestern on Jan. 18.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore was averaging 8.8 minutes per game before the game against the Spartans. He played an average of 22.5 minutes against Michigan State and Nebraska.

Wahl was back in the lineup in a limited capacity against Nebraska on Thursday, but Carlson matched his season-high six points, had five rebounds while splitting time with Wahl.

He battled against four Nebraska defenders to score after grabbing the offensive rebound from Johnny Davis’ missed jumper early in the first half. Brad Davison found Carlson down low for an easy dunk in the second half.

Carlson even got the opportunity to play in a big man heavy lineup for the last 30 seconds of the first half. The Badgers typically play three guards and two forwards, but Davis was in early foul trouble, so UW coach Greg Gard played Wahl, Carlson and center Chris Vogt all together for the first time this season.

Carlson’s teammates and coaches said Michigan State was the most confident he had played until they traveled to Lincoln.

“I think it’s the most experience he’s been able to get finally,” Gard said. “He’s got five days in a row in practice. Tyler’s injury, one person’s misfortune has been somebody else’s fortune, and it’s gotten [Carlson] more reps in practice. In fact, I’ve not taken him out sometimes in practice, just to let him fight through fatigue, get a lot of reps and hopefully that’s helped him.”

His start against Michigan State wasn’t the first time he’d been put into a game somewhat unexpectedly.

Carlson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the Badgers’ game against Illinois State on Dec. 29. He didn’t even think he’d even make UW’s trip to Purdue.

Then new CDC guidelines shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and made it possible for him to attend. He made the trip solo because his teammates were already in West Lafayette, Indiana. He flew from his hometown of Minneapolis to Indianapolis and took an Uber 65 miles north to the team’s hotel.

Carlson hadn’t practiced in 10 days, but when all three of the team’s big men — Chris Vogt, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl — faced foul trouble and eventually fouled out, Carlson’s name was called.

He didn’t get on the stat sheet other than his 3 minutes, 2 seconds played, but he held off Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and 6-foot-10 forward Trevion Williams enough to help secure a Badgers win.

“Especially earlier in the year, trying to just go out there and score, rebound, play defense, trying to do everything at once, I think I’ve realized I should just go out there and just focus on one or two things and the other stuff will come along,” Carlson said. “I know a lot of other guys have gone through that, just trying to do too much at once.”

There has been a series of small improvements for the big man who’s basically redoing his rookie season. Carlson was sidelined for a majority of last season due to a back injury sustained in December 2020.

Carlson, a native of Woodbury, Minnesota native, didn’t get to play against his home state’s team last season but will likely see time on the court when the Badgers host Minnesota at noon on Sunday.

The former four-star recruit played in just seven games during his freshman year. His career-high was 13 points in the season opener.

“Obviously, I wish things would have gone differently,” Carlson said. “I think if last year I didn’t get hurt, I could have been farther along and I think that would have helped. It’s almost like my freshman year over again. Obviously I wish that never would have happened, but I think I’m in a good spot. I can’t change the past, so I’ll try to build every day.”

