Last day for Winter Farmers Market

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association will wrap up their final week of their Winter Farmers Market at the Radisson Center Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19.

This season's markets, booth outdoors at Cameron Park and inside at the Radisson Center, have been sources of health and prosperity for the community, despite the heavy impacts of COVID-19.

This was possible due to the LFMA’s Market Family, which includes the hard working farmers and artisans that have continued to bring their high quality and sustainably grown and made goods each week for our community, the generous customers and their families that come to purchase products that make them feel better both emotionally and physically, the dedicated market Board of Directors and staff that have ensured a safe and efficient shopping location. The support of grant contributors and sponsors have ensured the market had the funds and supplies needed to provide that safety at the market.

The La Crosse Farmers Market Association sends its deepest gratitude to the La Crosse community for its support and positivity this 2020 season and hopes to see you at the final two days of the Winter Farmers Market. Come to shop and join in giving thanks to the collaboration and support from the La Crosse community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0