Late stand helps Packers hang on

GREEN BAY — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur liked the way his team finished. He just wondered why the Packers didn’t show similar energy the rest of the day.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, but the Packers needed to make a defensive stand in the final minute to eke out a 24-20 victory over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

“We will challenge everybody in this organization that’s a part of this football team to bring more emotion,” LaFleur said. “You can’t take these opportunities for granted.”

Rodgers withstood windy conditions and put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

“We’re pretty used to being able to go out and throw in the wind and know what passes you can throw and what passes you can’t throw,” Valdes-Scantling said. “You have Aaron Rodgers, he can get pretty much get any football through any wind, so it doesn’t really matter.”

Green Bay’s victory wasn’t secure until the final minutes.