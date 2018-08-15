Monroe County will join hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to combat impaired driving during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative Aug. 17-Sept. 3.
“Whether it’s caused by alcohol or any combination of legal or illegal drugs, impaired drivers endanger everyone along our roadways,” Monroe County sheriff Scott Perkins said. “During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, our officers will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to help prevent impaired drivers from killing or injuring themselves or someone else.”
Perkins said while alcohol-impaired drivers remain a significant problem, a growing concern is drugged driving − people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications.
To address the problem, nearly 3,800 Wisconsin law enforcement officers have been trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways. The state also has 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces operating throughout the year across the state
Rather than risk an OWI arrest or crash, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to following safe-driving practices:
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
- Identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.
- Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.
- Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.