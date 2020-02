Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.