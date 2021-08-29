Lawrence wraps preseason with 2 TDs, Jags beat Cowboys 34-14

ARLINGTON, Texas — Trevor Lawrence took the reps coach Urban Meyer said he needed, and now has a taste of success going into the regular season.

Jacksonville’s rookie No. 1 overall pick completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday.

The former Clemson star had just one field goal to show for eight drives in his first two exhibition games. Lawrence changed that quickly four days after Meyer named him the starter, and a day after the Jaguars traded likely backup and fan favorite Gardner Minshew.

“I think we just executed a lot better than we have the past two games,” Lawrence said. “Builds a lot of confidence going into the season. It’s nice to finish the preseason with a game like that.”

Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.

After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.