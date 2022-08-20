LAX Briefs: Luther football finishes off Blair-Taylor

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Onalaska Luther give Komay first win as coach

BLAIR − Over 16 hours after kickoff, Jeff Komay finally earned his first win as Onalaska Luther’s head football coach.

The Knights responded from an early deficit on Friday with four first-half touchdowns, defeating Blair-Taylor 35-6 in their season opener. The second half of the game was played on Saturday morning after lighting forced the suspension of the game.

Although it was an unconventional route to a victory, Komay said he was proud of his players for continuing the dominance they displayed on Friday in Saturday’s second half.

“I’m just really impressed with the boys and how resilient they were and able to come back focused for day two,” Komay said.

Early in the first quarter, the Wildcats claimed a 6-0 lead when senior Gabe Armitage rushed for a 14-yard touchdown on a misdirection play. But Luther punched back with a lengthy scoring drive, converting two fourth downs before senior running back Tanner Bass found the end zone on a 2-yard rush.

Luther’s defense shut down Blair-Taylor quarterback Ethan Knisley in the second quarter with three interceptions. Knights’ defensive lineman Ethan Pralle snatched a screen pass and rumbled 40 yards for a touchdown to give Luther a 14-6 lead.

“We were watching for the screen all week,” Komay said. “(Pralle) read the screen and backed up, and it just happened to plop into his arms. That was probably the highlight of the game.”

Two-way player Nathan Riley picked off Knisley later in the quarter and subsequently caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall, and junior tight end Logan Bahr rounded out the first-half scoring with a touchdown reception to make it 28-6. Midway through the halftime break, the referees cleared the stadium with lightning present in Blair.

After an hour of continuous lightning strikes, the game was suspended to Saturday. Luther’s defense shut out the Wildcats in both the third and fourth quarters, and Tanner Bass tacked on the exclamation mark with his second rushing touchdown of the game.

In his debut, Kendall was 6-13 with two touchdowns and completed two passes on fourth down. While the Knights were able to rely on the run game in the rout, Komay said he was impressed with the underclassman’s poise under pressure.

“He played within himself. We talked about just letting the game come to him and not trying to make the splash plays, they’ll happen by just sticking with the system,” Komay said. “It really didn’t surprise me, I’ve been seeing that with Jackson from the get-go.”

Bass rushed 17 times for 106 yards and two scores, and Bahr hauled in four catches for 31 yards. Blair-Taylor’s Jackson Shramek led the Wildcats with 67 rushing yards, and senior receiver Evan Nehring caught five passes for 62 yards.

Blair-Taylor (0-1) visits Elmwood/Plum City High School for a non-conference matchup on Friday. Luther (1-0) will host 2021 WIAA Division 5 state champion Aquinas to open its home schedule, and Komay said his team’s Week 2 opponent will provide an early test.

“Aquinas is the cream of the crop in the area, they run such a great program over there,” Komay said. “We’ll put together a game plan and see how it goes.”

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Menomonie 4, Aquinas 3

Aquinas 6, West Salem 1

Aquinas won seven of the eight singles matches on Saturday in a split against Menomonie and West Salem.

At No. 1 singles, Danica Silcox swept Menomonie’s Tali Swaenepoel 6-1, 6-1 before defeating West Salem’s Elly Goodenough 6-0, 6-0. Kate Fortney also won both her matches at No. 2 singles.

Aquinas’ Charlee Gauger and Nora Dickinson outlasted West Salem’s Dylynn Bayer and Megan Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 at No. 1 doubles in the second match. The Panthers’ lone point came at No. 3 doubles, with Natalie Graham and Asher Helgerson winning 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 against Emily Bakalars and Grace Butler.

MLB

Astros’ Alvarez at ballpark after health scare

ATLANTA — Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was held out of the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Braves after being taken to a hospital the previous night because of shortness of breath.

Manager Dusty Baker said doctors weren’t able to find any cause of the breathing issues. Alvarez was at the ballpark but under a concussion-like protocol where the team was monitoring his every move.

Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup for the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

“He’s better,” Baker said. “We’ve still got to watch him. He’s under what’s similar to a concussion protocol, where you’ve got to watch him. You don’t want him to maybe fall out. They couldn’t find anything, but that doesn’t mean nothing’s wrong.”

Baker called it a frightening situation, but added he was somewhat relieved that one of the game’s most feared hitters was apparently not stricken with a serious medical problem.

“We’re just going to wait today,” the manager added. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow. He’ll probably DH if he’s feeling all right.”

Alvarez is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs for the AL West-leading Astros, who are seeking their fourth World Series appearance in six years.

They are in Atlanta for a rematch of last year’s Series, won by the Braves.

Alvarez departed Friday night’s 6-2 loss to Atlanta under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer.

Baker said Alvarez started having some breathing issues while running the bases, and the condition was exacerbated by in-game fireworks.

Alvarez had hoped to make it through the inning, but decided to come off when Grissom was shaken up,.

Alvarez was transported to an Atlanta hospital to undergo testing but doctors weren’t able to pinpoint a cause.

“It’s better to know if there’s nothing wrong,” Baker said. “Those doctors are great, but sometimes it’s a guess.”