COLLEGE BASEBALL
McMahon sets career strikeout record, as UW-L sweeps Finlandia
There is a new strikeout king for the UW-La Crosse baseball team.
With his ninth strikeout of the day, junior Mason McMahon passed Caleb Boushley for most strikeouts in a career with 228. Boushley is currently pitching at High-A in the San Diego Padres organization.
McMahon finished the day with 229 as he racked up 10 strikeouts to help the Eagles defeat Finlandia 7-0 in the first game before the UW-L offense used an eight-run second inning to take the second 15-2 on Friday at Copeland Park .
The 10 strikeouts was a season-high for McMahon, who allowed just two hits in five shutout innings.
Carson Youngquist paced the offense going 2-for-4 with two RBI.
In Game 2, the Eagles (23-13, 17-5) sent 12 men to the plate tallying eight runs on seven hits in the second inning to take a commanding 8-1 lead.
Seven of the nine UW-L starters recorded a hit.
V-HAWKS FALL IN NSAA TOURNAMENT: The sixth-seeded Viterbo baseball team put up a good fight, but fell to top-seeded Bellevue 5-3 in the first round of the NSAA tournament In Valley City, N.D. on Friday.
The V-Hawks (11-30) will now play in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The V-Hawks scored single runs in the first, third, and fifth innings to hold early leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, but 21st-ranked Bellevue (40-14) was able to string three consecutive two-out hits (two doubles and one single) to take a 4-3 lead.
Samuel Torsey took the loss for Viterbo allowing five runs on eight hits in 6⅓ innings.
Jake Kleszcyznski led the Viterbo offense going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-L stays alive in WIAC tourney
WHITEWATER, Wis. — It appeared the UW-La Crosse softball team was in control of their WIAC tournament opening round matchup against UW-Oshkosh taking a one-run lead into the seventh, but then they ran into a buzzsaw. The Titans scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Eagles 13-4, but UW-L was able to respond with a 5-1 victory over UW-Platteville to keep their season alive on Friday.
In the first game, Kendra Leis tied the game at one with her third home run of the season in the second inning. The Holmen graduate paced the UW-L offense going 3-for-3 with two RBI.
The Eagles took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Sabrina Scardamaglia. The score would remain that way until the seventh when the Titans were able to score 10 runs on seven hits to take a 13-4 win.
Leis kept her hot hitting going against Platteville, smashing another home run to go along with two RBI and two runs scored.
Leis leads the Eagles in batting average (.400), hits (48), doubles (14), and RBI (30).
Maddie Muelken earned the win in the circle allowing six hits in seven shutout innings. Caitlyn Hughes faced two batters in the seventh allowing a run before Muelken returned to finish it off.
