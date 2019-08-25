MLB
Cleveland places Ramirez on IL
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have been dealt a major blow at the worst time possible.
Third baseman José Ramírez, whose hitting tear has aligned with Cleveland’s surge in the standings, needs surgery on his broken right hand and will be sidelined indefinitely as the Indians try to catch Minnesota in the AL Central or capture an AL wild-card berth.
Ramírez was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone, an injury that typically takes more than a month to heal. He was removed from Saturday’s game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch. Manager Terry Francona said the 26-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right wrist for some time.
Francona said Ramírez would fly to New York on Sunday and undergo surgery Monday. The team will have a better sense of when Ramirez will return after the procedure by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham.
Cleveland, which has won the past three division titles, entered Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City trailing the Twins by 2½ games and leading the wild-card race by one-half game.
Losing Ramirez for any length of time would be tough, but not having him during the season’s home stretch is especially challenging for the Indians, who have been dealing with injuries all season.
“There’s two ways to look at it: You can feel sorry for yourself, which probably doesn’t end well,” Francona said. “Or you can choose to fight back and feel like this is our time to shine. And I would choose No. 2. I’m aware that it got more difficult. We lost a great player.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t win. Just makes it a little harder.”
Francona said the medical staff doesn’t believe Ramírez’s injury is connected to his previous soreness.
Ramírez started slowly this season — he was batting .201 on June 20 — but he has been playing like a two-time All-Star again and has been one of the Indians’ best hitters. Ramírez has always been an elite fielder, and the Indians’ defense could take a dip without him on the left side of the infield.
Ramírez is batting .254 with 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 75 RBIs in 126 games. He went into Sunday second in the majors in extra-base hits (32) and third in RBIs (40) in the second half.
GOLF
Spectators released from hospital
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say six people injured by debris from a lightning strike at the Tour Championship have been treated and released.
Authorities say the injured were five were men and one female juvenile. One was treated at East Lake Golf Club. The other five were taken to hospitals and released Saturday night.
A powerful bolt struck a 60-foot pine near the 16th fairway about 30 minutes after the third round was suspended because of storms in the area. Lightning left a streak of torn bark, but the PGA Tour says the pine was determined to be safe.
Golf was suspended the rest of the day. The third round resumed Sunday morning, with the final round finishing past the Tribune’s print deadline.
NFL
Lamar Miller tears ACL
An MRI has confirmed that Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller has a torn ACL and will miss the upcoming season.
Miller suffered the injury during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was taken off the field on a cart during the first quarter in Arlington, Texas.
On first down, Miller was tackled by Cowboys tackle Maliek Collins, who hit him just above the left knee. Miller, 28, grabbed his left leg and was checked out by the medical staff. He was eventually carted off the field.
“It’s very difficult to lose a guy like Lamar, for a lot of reasons. He’s a great pro. He’s just an awesome guy in the locker room,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said after the game.
Miller has been the Texans’ lead back since 2016. In 14 games last season, he ran for 973 yards on 210 carries and scored five touchdowns. Miller is entering the final season of a four-year contract.
Brown loses helmet appeal again: Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his second grievance hearing with the NFL regarding the use of his old helmet, but he is moving forward with a deal for an approved helmet in the near future, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.
Brown lost an earlier grievance against the NFL that sought an exception that would allow him to wear his outdated Schutt Air Advantage helmet, which he has worn throughout his career. Brown then filed a second grievance Monday, asking for a one-year grace period before needing to change helmets.
The NFL and NFL Players Association eliminated the grace period after last season.
The second hearing, which took place Friday, was heard by the same independent arbitrator that presided over the first hearing, sources told ESPN. The NFLPA submitted an affidavit in support of the league’s position to not allow Brown to wear the older helmet, sources told ESPN.
ProFootballTalk first reported that Brown had lost the second hearing.
Helmet testing and regulations are administered jointly by the league and the NFLPA.
Brown, who showed up for training camp on July 26 with frostbite on the bottom of both feet due to a cryotherapy mishap in France, left the team for two weeks to seek treatment as well as in protest of the league’s banning his 10-year-old helmet. Later, he skipped camp a day after his first grievance was denied.
