NWL
Loggers win in extras
BISMARCK, N.D. — Cole Elvis delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th to help the La Crosse Loggers get past the Bismarck Larks 5-4, snapping their three game losing streak.
The Loggers (16-13) held a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh thanks to run-scoring hits from J.T. Schwartz and Tony Bullard.
The Larks tied it with two runs in the eighth off of reliever Jack Filby.
Loggers starter Steve Bowley pitched well, allowing two runs on six hits in 6⅓ innings.
Elvis paced the Loggers offense going 4-for-4 with a walk out of the No. 8 spot.
PGA
An stays in lead
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The rounds are starting to repeat for Byeong Hun An: No bogeys, a bunch of birdies and more time atop the Wyndham Championship leaderboard.
An shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the PGA Tour’s final event before the playoffs.
An, who was at 17-under 193, has held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds and has yet to play a hole worse than par. The 27-year-old South Korean with three international victories has put himself in position to claim his first win on tour.
Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett were tied for second, with Simpson shooting a 65 and Garnett a 66. Ryan Armour was 15 under following a 65.
Overall, it was yet another low-scoring day at Sedgefield Country Club. For a while midway through An’s round, six players were tied for the lead at 13 under.
An started to get some separation with three birdies in the four-hole span from Nos. 5-8, moving to 16 under.
Then came his best shot of the day, a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th. He closed with four straight pars.
Simpson — a native North Carolinian who named his daughter Wyndham after his first career victory came here in 2011 — strung together three birdies around a bogey midway through his back nine to move to 16 under.
If nothing else, he’s in good position to claim his fifth top-10 finish in six years at this tournament.
LPGA
Shibuno seizes British Open lead
MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Hinako Shibuno’s dream debut continued Saturday as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women’s British Open.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.
Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai (72) started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club and stretched it to five as Shibuno had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9. But with Sung Hyun Park also closing in, Buhai stumbled with three bogeys in five holes. The 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, dropped to second at 12 under.
Second-ranked Park was a shot further back in third after a bogey-free 68.
Americans Morgan Pressel and Lizette Salas, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, were tied for fourth on 10 under. Ko (68) is seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France.
Pressel birdied eight holes on her way to a 66, while Salas (70) had two bogeys in her opening nine.
Defending champion Georgia Hall was 10 shots back after a 74.
NBA
Warriors ink Green to extension
Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn’t changed.
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green’s agent, Rich Paul.
Green’s new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors’ half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saban denies offering Smith job
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban denies offering a job to ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith last year, citing the results of a background check as the reason.
The Crimson Tide’s connection with Smith surfaced with the release Friday of former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s texts and emails by Ohio State after an external investigation into what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith.
Meyer fired Smith in July 2018. Months earlier, Saban talked to Smith about a job, although accounts differ about whether an offer was extended.
“We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things,” Saban said Saturday at the Tide’s media day. “I really never did offer this guy a job. We did interview him and he did a nice job in the interview. But it’s when we did the background check, that we decided that it was a better opportunity to hire somebody else and that’s what we did.”
The receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator job went instead to Josh Gattis.
Ohio State investigated Meyer and suspended him for mishandling previous issues involving Smith. Meyer retired after the 2018 season.
Once Saban’s biggest SEC rival at Florida, Meyer wrote in two January 2018 texts, including one to Ohio State President Michael Drake, that Alabama had offered Smith an assistant coaching job. Meyer wrote Drake that Smith was among six members of his coaching staff offered other jobs.
It never got that far, according to Saban. He indicated it was a case of a coach using interest from another school as leverage with his employer.
“I think it’s pretty common that sometimes people that get interviewed someplace or someone calls and shows interest in them that...the way this profession works is that you go in and use that as leverage to try to improve your situation where you are now,” Saban said.
