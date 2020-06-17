lax briefs

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers to open season on road
The La Crosse Loggers will open the season on the road against the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. July 1, the team announced this week after the Northwoods League created the Wisconsin-Illinois pod last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Loggers will play at the Rivets again the evening of July 2 before their home opener against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m. July 3.
The team only released its schedule through July 14. In that stretch, the Loggers will play seven home games — July 3-4, 6-8 and 13-14 — and seven away games — July 1-2, 5 and 9-12.
MLB
Owners offer another proposal
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season, a person with knowledge of the proposal said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
Commissioner Rob Manfred met with players’ union head Tony Clark in Arizona in an attempt to restart talks on the delayed season.
Clark has homes in the Phoenix area and in New Jersey, and he has been in Arizona since spring training was cut short on March 12. The meeting Monday was called at Manfred’s request, the person with knowledge of the meeting said.
The union has made two proposals to start the season, and the sides remain about $1 billion apart in guaranteed salary. Players originally were set to earn $4 billion in salaries before the coronavirus outbreak began.
The union cut off talks Saturday, a day after MLB’s last proposal, and said additional negotiations were futile. Players told MLB to unilaterally set the schedule but Manfred said MLB would not while there was a threat of a grievance.
The sides reached a deal on March 26 in which players agreed to prorated salaries, part of an agreement that included a guarantee of service time even if no games are played this year.
Teams say they need more pay cuts to afford to play in empty ballparks. Players say they will not accept additional salary reductions.
SOCCER
English Premier League resumes
MANCHESTER, England — English soccer’s longest suspension since World War II came to an end Wednesday, bringing some relief to a nation deprived of its most popular sport during one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.
The Premier League, the richest soccer league in the world with massive worldwide viewership, was suspended on March 13 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive. The virus had been rapidly spreading from Italy and Spain to the rest of Europe but it took soccer authorities to halt play, a move that has been credited with saving lives by keeping hundreds of thousands of fans from being infected in, or around, stadiums.
After a 100-day wait, the first game — between Birmingham club Aston Villa and Sheffield United — was a 0-0 draw inside a virtually empty Villa Park stadium. The most memorable moment came right after the opening whistle, as the game began with every player taking a knee in a tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by a policeman in Minneapolis last month. All the players also had had their names on their shirts replaced with “Black Lives Matter.”
Before the game, there was a minute’s silence to honor those who have died in the pandemic.
The resumption comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government faces criticism for not ordering a nationwide lockdown until March 23 and for easing restrictions in England too soon given still-high levels of new cases and deaths. The U.K. as a whole has recorded more than 42,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
Champions League to restart in August after five-month hiatus The Champions League will finish with a mini-tournament in Lisbon, restarting in August after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues over 12 days, the UEFA executive committee decided Wednesday.
The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date in the competition’s 65-year history.
UEFA will decide next month if fans can attend the games. Currently, games in Europe’s most prestigious leagues are being played without fans.
“We don’t know if only the local fans, or no fans, or fans from different clubs could travel to the venues (in Portugal),” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.
The unprecedented solution also sees the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul — the originally scheduled host for the final — pushed back by one year. Future finals hosts St. Petersburg, Russia, Munich, Germany, and London will also take their turn one year later.
Portugal’s public authorities and health officials can have the final say if the Champions League, potentially also including some outstanding round of 16 games, can come to the nation of more than 10 million people, which has reported more than 1,500 deaths related to COVID-19.
“For now there is no reason to have a Plan B,” Ceferin said.
The Europa League will also get a knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in western Germany starting Aug. 10.
Cologne is set to host the final on Friday, Aug. 21. It was originally scheduled to be on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. The Polish city will host the 2021 final.
Both competitions have yet to complete their quarterfinal line-ups with round of 16 games halted. Venues for those games in early August were not decided Wednesday, though could be moved to Portugal and Germany.
The Champions League had four second-leg games postponed in March at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City. Those clubs all want to host the return games on the Aug. 7-8 dates allocated, UEFA said. Stadiums in Porto and Guimarães are on standby.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!