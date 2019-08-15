LOCAL GOLF
Hansen tallies ace
ONALASKA — Tom Hansen recorded a hole-in-one on Sunday at Coulee Golf Bowl. He used a 7-iron to sink a 172-yard shot on the fifth hole.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Jarvis Johnson joins Gopher staff
You might have noticed a familiar face from the Gophers senior class last season still with the basketball team during the recent foreign trip to Italy last week.
That was former Gophers guard and DeLaSalle standout Jarvis Johnson, who graduated in the spring with a degree in youth studies.
A heart condition that first surfaced with a cardiac arrest in the eighth grade kept Johnson on the sidelines for his entire college career. Instead of quitting basketball, Johnson remained on scholarship and supported his Gophers basketball teammates the last four seasons from the bench.
Johnson now gets to help coach the Gophers. It will be announced later, but he officially joined Richard Pitino’s staff for the 2019-20 season.
US SOCCER
Team, federation talks break down
Players for the World Cup champion women’s national team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over.
Molly Levinson, who represents the players in matters concerning the dispute, said in a statement Wednesday that the players look forward to a jury trial.
“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope,” Levinson said. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior.”
U.S. Soccer said it had hoped to reach a resolution, but accused the counsel for the players of “an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach.”
“We value our players, and have continually shown that, by providing them with compensation and support that exceeds any other women’s team in the world,” the federation’s statement said.
The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, charging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team. The federation countered that pay and benefits for members of the men’s and women’s teams, bargained by separate unions, can’t be compared and said there was no basis for allegations of illegal conduct. The two sides agreed to mediate the matter once the Women’s World Cup in France was over. The United States beat the Netherlands to win the title last month, and afterward fans in the crowd chanted “Equal Pay!”
Federation President Carlos Cordeiro wrote U.S. Soccer members in late July claiming the women’s team was paid more overall than the men’s team between 2010 and 2018.
NBA
Cousins may have torn ACL
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins was scheduled for tests on Thursday amid fears that he has a torn ACL, which would be a third major injury in less than two years for the once-perennial All-Star.
Cousins got hurt in a workout in Las Vegas earlier this week, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official diagnosis has been released publicly.
ESPN first reported that Cousins was injured.
If the fears are confirmed, Cousins would almost certainly miss much — if not all — of the coming season. And his run of amazingly bad luck, costing him a lot of games and an enormous amount of money, would continue as well. He tore his Achilles in February 2018, a few months before he could have commanded a massive contract in free agency. He wound up signing with Golden State for the relatively low price of $5.3 million, sat out much of last season while rehabbing the Achilles, and then was sidelined again for much of the Warriors’ playoff run after tearing a quad muscle.
Cousins returned to free agency this summer and settled for a $3.5 million, one-year deal with the Lakers. He was expected to be part of the Lakers’ rotation, one that still has LeBron James plus added Anthony Davis and Danny Green this summer as part of a massive roster overhaul. Davis and Cousins were teammates in New Orleans.
Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Heat forces shorter marathon trial
TOKYO — Tokyo’s summer heat has forced an Olympic women’s triathlon qualifying event to be shortened because of high temperatures that are likely to impact next year’s games.
The International Triathlon Union reduced the running portion of the triathlon from 10 kilometers to 5 kilometers on Thursday because temperatures fell within what it termed “extreme levels.”
“There was full consensus on all parties for the decision of the ITU medical delegate and ITU technical delegates to shorten the run distance to 5km, considering the athletes’ health,” the ITU said in a statement.
Tokyo’s hot and humid summers are a major worry for organizers of next year’s Olympics, which open July 24. Temperatures routinely hover around 90 degrees, which was the level Thursday with a forecast 97 on Saturday.
The race began at 7:30 a.m local time.
This was not a problem during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in October. The schedule and demands of television force the midsummer schedule this time.
