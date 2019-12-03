Lax briefs

But the Panthers have fallen on hard times lately following injuries to quarterback Cam Newton the past two seasons.

The Panthers are 5-7 this season and are all but eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday at home.

When asked if he was worried about his future with the team on Sunday after his team surrendered a 14-0 lead to the Redskins, Rivera replied, “I’m not worried about my future. I’m worried about this football team. We have a game coming up on Sunday” at Atlanta.

They started this season 5-3. Last year the team was 6-2 but lost seven straight games and finished 7-9.

Since losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 four seasons ago, the Panthers are 29-31 and have not won a playoff game.

NHL

Devils fire Hynes

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have fired coach John Hynes.

General manager Ray Shero announced the move Tuesday, roughly 20 minutes before Hynes was to speak to the media before the Devils game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Prudential Center.