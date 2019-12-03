Lax briefs

MLB
Brewers continue to trim roster
MILWAUKEE — The Brewers declined to offer contracts to infielder Travis Shaw, right-hander Jimmy Nelson and three others Monday, making them free agents.
Pitchers Alex Claudio and Junior Guerra and infielder Tyler Saladino were also let go by a Milwaukee club that has parted with a number of key players this offseason.
After catcher Yasmani Grandal left as a free agent for a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox last month, infielder Mike Moustakas agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with Cincinnati on Monday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.
Shaw hit 63 homers over the 2017 and ’18 seasons, but the corner infielder slumped last year. Nelson struggled after missing nearly two years following surgery on his right shoulder.
The Brewers and Ben Gamel agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration. The contract includes a team option for 2021 at $2.55 million with no buyout. Shortstop Orlando Arcia also agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration.
Milwaukee projects to save around $15 million in salary in 2020 by cutting the five players.
Marlins sign former Brewers: The perennially thrifty Miami Marlins opened their purse strings Monday and added some speed and power to an offense that ranked last in the National League in runs and homers this year.
Miami acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas. The Marlins also claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off waivers after he was designated for assignment last week by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Villar batted .274 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 73 RBIs in 162 games for Baltimore this year. The switch-hitter had 40 stolen bases, 111 runs scored and 176 hits.
He made $4,825,000 and could command $10 million in 2020, his final year of arbitration. The Orioles parted with Villar for financial reasons.
“He was a tremendously exciting player for us,” Baltimore general manager Mike Elias said. “He was a joy to have. He's a fun player, a switch-hitter, he runs, plays hard, he's a great guy. It was hard to let him go.”
Aguilar was an All-Star for Milwaukee in 2018, when he had 35 home runs and 108 RBIs. This year he had 12 homers and 50 RBIs for the Brewers and Rays.
Aguilar will make $2.5 million in 2020. He’s expected to share time at first with Garrett Cooper, who had 15 homers and 50 RBIs for Miami this year.
The versatile Villar has played shortstop (385 games), second base (333), third base (54) and the outfield (13). He’s a career .261 hitter who had a career-best 62 stolen bases for Milwaukee in 2016.
NFL
Panthers fire HC Rivera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Ron Rivera era has come to an abrupt end in Carolina.
The Panthers fired their all-time winningest head coach with the team on a four-game losing streak and headed to its third non-playoff season in four years.
“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement Tuesday. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community.”
Secondary coach Perry Fewell was been named interim head coach.
Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.
Tepper said he will begin a search for a new coach immediately.
Rivera was hired in 2011 and was 76-63-1 in the regular season and a 3-4 postseason mark. In nine seasons Rivera guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC championship and three NFC South titles.
But the Panthers have fallen on hard times lately following injuries to quarterback Cam Newton the past two seasons.
The Panthers are 5-7 this season and are all but eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday at home.
When asked if he was worried about his future with the team on Sunday after his team surrendered a 14-0 lead to the Redskins, Rivera replied, “I’m not worried about my future. I’m worried about this football team. We have a game coming up on Sunday” at Atlanta.
They started this season 5-3. Last year the team was 6-2 but lost seven straight games and finished 7-9.
Since losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 four seasons ago, the Panthers are 29-31 and have not won a playoff game.
NHL
Devils fire Hynes
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have fired coach John Hynes.
General manager Ray Shero announced the move Tuesday, roughly 20 minutes before Hynes was to speak to the media before the Devils game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Prudential Center.
Shero said assistant Alain Nasreddine will become the interim coach and Peter Horachek, a pro scout for the team, will join the coaching staff as an assistant.
Shero was expected to address the media before the game.
The Devils have a 9-13-4 record and are coming off embarrassing losses to the rival New York Rangers on Saturday and a disastrous 7-1 defeat on Monday night in Buffalo. They are in last place in the Metropolitan Division and have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference.
The Devils had high hopes entering the season after drafting Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick just two years after taking Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick.
Hynes had a 150-159-45 record in 354 career regular-season games over four-plus seasons and led the team to the 2018 playoffs for the first time in six years. He ranks second in team history in games coached, wins and points (345).