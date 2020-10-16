lax briefs

Saban said on his radio show Thursday night that he hasn’t had a fever or any symptoms and has still been able to perform all his normal work duties from home.

“I feel great, I don’t have any problems,” Saban said. “I’ve been able to do everything that I would do if I were working from (the office), whether it’s being in meetings, watching film with the coaches, watching practice film, have communication on the field that I can still correct players.”

He said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former Southern California and Washington head coach, will handle the head coaching decisions on the sideline during the game.

Alabama said earlier that Saban was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”

“He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily,” the school said.

When asked if a coach who remained positive could coach from an isolated room at the stadium, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent cited CDC guidelines saying “people who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.”

Then there are the NCAA restrictions.