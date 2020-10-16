lax briefs

WIAA GIRLS TENNIS
Warren, Hoffe advance to semis
Onalaska Luther High School tennis seniors Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe, who are the third-seeded doubles team in the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament, won both of their matches Friday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round in Kohler, Wis.
The pair, which is 11-0, will face seventh-seeded Kylie McCormick and Bella Taleon of Xavier (12-2) at 9 a.m. Saturday. McCormick/Taleon beat second-seeded Ava Hoffmann and Lily Montes of Kohler in the third round to advance to the semifinals.
Warren/Hoffe won each of their matches Friday in straight sets, starting with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Altoona’s Averie Varsho/Ally Wagner. The duo then beat Eau Claire Regis’ Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the semis.
Aquinas will also be represented on the final day of the Division 2 tournament.
Blugolds senior Fiona O’Flaherty, who is seeded fifth in singles, is still in the hunt for fifth place; she beat Amery’s Hannah Bottolfson 6-2, 6-3 in the second round before falling to fourth-seeded Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-1, 6-0.
O’Flaherty (17-2) will face eighth-seeded Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran (17-3) at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Aquinas doubles pairing of seniors Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill could also still take fifth.
The duo, which is 14-3, defeated fourth-seeded Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome of Barron 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 before falling to East Troy’s Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf 6-2, 6-4.
Topolski/Thill will face Ashland’s Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson (10-3) on Saturday.
Aquinas freshman Danica Silcox had her season come to an end with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to sixth-seeded Emily Gauger of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay in the second round of the D2 singles tournament, while Tomah seniors Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman were eliminated in D1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to top-seeded Kate Wade and Ellie Sprinkmann of Mequon Homestead.
NFL
Patriots cancel practice
The New England Patriots canceled practice Friday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team and the NFL did not announce the positive test, did not reveal if it involved a player or a coach.
New England (2-2) already twice had the original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The game is scheduled for Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., but now could be in jeopardy.
“I don’t really know the answer to that,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said when asked about finally playing the Patriots. “We’re under the assumption and understanding that this game’s going to go off on time. And anything that happens otherwise will happen when it happens.”
Newton and Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, returned to practice this week for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus. Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City after his Oct. 2 positive test. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore was activated from the list Thursday, following his Oct. 7 positive test. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID list Thursday.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was the only Patriots player currently still on the list after testing positive on Oct. 11.
Newton and Gilmore participated in Thursday’s practice and appeared to be on track to play against the Broncos on Sunday. Asked on Friday how Newton looked in his first practice back, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the 2015 NFL MVP looked “normal, normal.”
“It’s good to have him back,” McDaniels said.
The Broncos (1-3) haven’t played since Oct. 1. So if they play Sunday, they’ll have had 16 days between games, one day longer than Tennessee’s layoff before the Titans beat Buffalo on Tuesday night following the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, which affected two dozen members of the organization.
The Patriots haven’t played since Oct. 5, when they lost at Kansas City, so their layoff is a dozen days if the game is played Sunday.
The Broncos’ layoff is the longest in the league since 2001, when the NFL postponed all games the weekend following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Three teams — Saints, Steelers, Buccaneers — had byes when play resumed a week later, so they all had 20 days between games that year.
CARDINALS TO ALLOW FANS: The Arizona Department of Health Services is permitting the NFL’s Cardinals to host a crowd of up to 1,200 people for the team’s next home game against the Seahawks on Oct. 25.
The Cardinals had approximately 750 people in the stands for their game against the Lions on Sept. 27. That group was limited to staff, family members and friends and was a test for State Farm Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols.
Seats for the Seahawks game will be available to those with season tickets based on order of account seniority. Masks are mandatory. There will be 600 seats available on both the west and east sides of the stadium and spread out in pods of two.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saban won’t coach Saturday vs. UGA
Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines, and also can’t be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday night that he hasn’t had a fever or any symptoms and has still been able to perform all his normal work duties from home.
“I feel great, I don’t have any problems,” Saban said. “I’ve been able to do everything that I would do if I were working from (the office), whether it’s being in meetings, watching film with the coaches, watching practice film, have communication on the field that I can still correct players.”
He said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former Southern California and Washington head coach, will handle the head coaching decisions on the sideline during the game.
Alabama said earlier that Saban was evaluated by team doctor Jimmy Robinson Thursday “and is doing fine.”
“He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily,” the school said.
When asked if a coach who remained positive could coach from an isolated room at the stadium, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent cited CDC guidelines saying “people who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.”
Then there are the NCAA restrictions.
NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn referred to the rules interpretation written by national coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw when asked about Saban coaching. In an earlier response to the prospect of any coach being in quarantine because of COVID-19, Shaw’s interpretation was that coaches aren’t allowed to use technology to call in plays or communicate with the team in the locker room.
The 68-year-old Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. Robinson said at the time that they were the only positive tests in the program.
Alabama hasn’t disclosed positive tests among players since the pandemic started, but Saban said Wednesday that they “haven’t had any indication” of an outbreak among players. The Tide is coming off a game against Mississippi, which this week had an undisclosed number of players test positive.
