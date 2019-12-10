LAX briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Harring cited as top coach by ESPN
Former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring has been selected as one of the top 150 football coaches during the first 150 years of college football by ESPN.
Harring checks in at No. 92 on the list, which was compiled by 150 media members, administrators and former players and coaches.
Harring led UW-La Crosse to three national championships during 31 seasons that concluded with a 261-75-7 record. The Eagles finished first or second in the conference 25 times and won 15 WSUC and WIAC championships.
La Crosse was NAIA Division II national champion in 1985 and won NCAA Division III national titles in 1992 and 1995.
D3FOOTBALL.COM ALL-REGION INCLUDES EAGLES: UW-La Crosse wide receiver Cole Spieker and safety Peter Kissling, both seniors, earned spots on the d3football.com All-West Region teams that were announced on Tuesday.
Spieker led the Eagles with 83 catches for 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns as the WIAC's offensive player of the year. Kissling, who had 57 tackles and five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, led the Eagles with four interceptions and 16 pass breakups.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-L men, women in top 15
The UW-La Crosse women are 12th and the men 15th in this week's d3hoops.com national polls.
The women (7-1) moved up one spot from No. 13 and take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's 5 p.m. nonconference game against Viterbo at Mitchell Hall. The men (6-0) were previously 23rd and host Ripon in the second game of the nonconference doubleheader at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
V-Hawks earn All-American honors
The NAIA announced its All-America teams on Tuesday, and Viterbo University's Katie Frohmader was selected to the first team. Teammate Maya Roberts is on the second team, and Miah Garant earned honorable mention after the V-Hawks advanced to the national semifinals.
Frohmader and Roberts were also first- and second-team All-American selections by the AVCA on Monday. Frohmader, a junior, had 574 kills with 20 or more in seven matches. She set a program record with 32 in a match against Waldorf. Roberts, a also a junior, had 455 kills (3.01 per set) and a hitting percentage of .293. Garant, another junior, had 407 kills and led the NSAA with a 3.07 hitting percentage while missing 14 matches due to injury. Garant averaged 3.99 kills per set.
NATIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Heisman Trophy finalists named
NEW YORK — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.
The top vote-getters for college football's most famous player of the year award were announced Monday, and three of them were quarterbacks who transferred to their current schools.
Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York after a record-breaking season, leading the Tigers (13-0) to the top seed in the College Football Playoff. He would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. The 60-year gap between Heisman winners would be the longest for any school with multiple recipients.
The other finalists were not so obvious even after all the games had been played. Ohio State had three players worthy of consideration in Fields, Young and running back J.K. Dobbins. Fields and Young are the first teammates to be finalists since Oklahoma had quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook at the Heisman ceremony in 2016.
Hurts is the third Oklahoma quarterback in the last four seasons to be a Heisman finalist, including the last two winners in Kyler Murray and Mayfield.
NHL
Stars fire Montgomery
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct.
General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.
Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and that the decision to relieve the coach of his duties came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team's general counsel. While again not going into detail, Nill said it was not a criminal act, and had no connection to present or past players.
Nill, who hired Montgomery, called the incident a “total surprise.”
Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with Tuesday night's home game against the New Jersey Devils.
In all, four NHL coaches have lost their jobs already this season — three of them amid allegations of misbehavior.
NBA
Hayward returns from broken hand
BOSTON — Celtics forward Gordon Hayward started Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 14 points, returning to the Boston lineup ahead of schedule in his return from a broken hand.
Hayward received a loud ovation when he was introduced and got his first basket on a fast-break layup nearly halfway into the opening quarter. He also grabbed his first rebound and had his initial assist on Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer from the left wing in the first 4½ minutes of action.
Hayward finished with five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes as Boston beat the struggling Cavaliers 110-88.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame media session that Hayward wasn’t on any minutes restriction but expects him to need time to build up his stamina.