LAX Briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Study: College athletes continue to struggle with mental health

INDIANAPOLIS — A survey of college athletes by the NCAA suggests that rates of mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression remain as much as twice as high as pre-pandemic levels, but feelings of hopelessness have improved.

The results of the study, a follow-up to two conducted in the fall of 2020, were released Tuesday. The data is based on input from more than 9,800 respondents and shows that mental health concerns remain sharply elevated.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 17-Dec. 13 and was designed by NCAA research in collaboration with the NCAA Sport Science Institute and the Division I, II and III Student-Athlete Advisory Committees.

The results show that 69% of women’s sports participants and 63% of men’s sports participants agreed or strongly agreed that they know where to go on campus if they have mental health concerns. However, less than half of each said they would agree or strongly agree that they would feel comfortable seeking support from a mental health provider on campus.

The NCAA constitution mandates that each member school create an environment that reinforces the need for and encourages the availability of resources for the physical and mental health concerns within athletics.

Since March 1, at least five athletes at NCAA member institutions have died by suicide, highlighting the growing need for awareness of services available on campus as students juggle the stresses of athletic competition, expectations, academics, a social life and plans for the future.

“A lot of what influences the direction on this topic is what sort of conversations are happening on a campus surrounding mental health,” Scott Hamilton, a mental health clinical counselor at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, said in a new release. “Are there groups on campus, whether through the athletics department or through counseling services, using their voice to help reduce the stigma?”

Working with teams, Hamilton said, has been effective in changing mindsets.

"When college campuses are willing to have open conversations about the importance of mental health, taking care of yourself mentally can ease the apprehension of student-athletes seeking help,” he said.

According to survey data, 65% of female athletes and 58% of male athletes agreed or strongly agreed they take the mental health concerns of teammates seriously, and 56% of both sexes said they know how to help a teammate with a mental health concern.

Also, 55% of men and 47% of women agreed or strongly agreed that mental health is a priority of their athletic department, and 59% of men and 50% of women agreed or strongly agreed that coaches take mental health concerns seriously.

BOXING

Third Álvarez-Golovkin bout set for September

LOS ANGELES — Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September.

Álvarez and Golovkin will resume their rivalry Sept. 17 after a four-year break, promoters Matchroom Boxing announced Tuesday. Álvarez already said he intended to take the fight while speaking at his invitational golf tournament in Naucalpan, Mexico, on Monday.

The fighters met in 2017 and again in 2018 for two highly entertaining middleweight matchups. They fought to a split draw in the first bout, and Álvarez won a narrow majority decision in the second meeting.

The third fight will be a 168-pound super middleweight contest between the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) and Álvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who will turn 32 this summer. Álvarez is the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, holding all four major titles.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won’t be an exception,” Álvarez said in a statement.

Álvarez announced earlier this year that he intended to fight Golovkin in the fall after taking on light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. That plan was put into question after Bivol upset Álvarez by unanimous decision on May 7.

Bivol hoped to book a rematch with the biggest star in boxing after his breakthrough upset, but Álvarez ultimately decided to proceed with the most lucrative potential bout and the resumption of a remarkable rivalry.

The location for the third fight wasn’t announced, but its scheduling on Mexican Independence Day weekend makes it likely to be held in Las Vegas. The fighters’ first two meetings were on the same holiday weekend at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, and both were sellouts.

The third bout is likely the richest fight currently possible in boxing, given both fighters’ large fan bases and the entertaining nature of their rivalry to date. Golovkin and his fans believe the former middleweight kingpin won both of the first two fights, while Álvarez is in need of redemption after his shocking loss to Bivol.

In the fighters' first bout, most ringside observers thought Golovkin had done more than enough to beat Álvarez, who had previously lost only to Floyd Mayweather in his career. But while one judge favored Golovkin and another scored it a draw, judge Adalaide Byrd inexplicably called it 118–110 in favor of Álvarez, who was consistently outlanded by Golovkin throughout the bout.

Álvarez tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol between the first two fights, and his suspension meant the rematch was postponed from May to September. While many ringside observers again thought Golovkin had won, two judges favored the improved Álvarez 115-113, and the third scored it a draw.

Both fighters initially expressed interest in a third meeting for 2019, but the sides drifted apart while Golovkin dealt with management squabbles and Álvarez moved on to less daunting challenges. Álvarez spent 2021 collecting all four major titles at super middleweight.

