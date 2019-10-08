US GYMNASTICS
Biles sets medal record
STUTTGART, Germany — Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title.
It was Biles’ 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. She’s now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s all-time record of 23 among men or women.
“Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said.
“I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”
The U.S. team scored 172.330 points to beat second-place Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.
The reward for winning was a battery-powered medal that lights up when it senses movement. Biles called it “the sickest medal we’ve ever had.”
Biles posted the best individual scores on the vault, balance beam and floor.
“I think if I do the routine that I did tonight I’ll be more than happy” in Thursday’s individual all-around final, she said.
A fall for Sunisa Lee on balance beam in her world championship debut and a fumbled routine from Grace McCallum on the uneven bars left the U.S. with room for improvement, though both were strong on other apparatus.
“It’s just so surreal to come out here and end up on top with the strength of the team that we have, even after having a couple falls out there,” Biles said.
Russia became the first team to get within six points of the U.S. since China at the 2015 world championships.
NFL
Jets Darnold cleared to play
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s spleen is fully healthy and he’ll be back under center as the struggling Jets’ starting quarterback.
Finally.
Darnold was cleared by doctors Tuesday to play this week after he missed three games while recovering from mononucleosis. He had medical tests to determine if the swelling in his spleen — a common symptom of the illness — had dissipated enough for him to play again. The Jets announced in a Twitter post that Darnold would start Sunday at home against Dallas.
It’s some rare good news for the Jets, who are 0-4 — their worst start since 2003 — while dealing with several injuries to key players. And Darnold’s illness is at the top of the list.
GRONK HIRED BY FOX: Fox Sports has hired Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst.
The network announced on Tuesday that the former New England Patriots tight end will make his debut during Thursday night’s pregame show before the Patriots-New York Giants game.
Gronkowski retired at the end of last season after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He is expected to appear on Fox’s NFL studio show as well as be an analyst for some games.
Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement that Gronkowski’s passion for the game and larger-than-life personality made him a great fit.
Gronkowski was a four-time All-Pro selection during his nine seasons with New England. His 79 touchdowns are third among tight ends.
PGA
PGA Tour Champions returning to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The PGA Tour Champions is returning to the St. Louis area next year for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The tour announced a four-year deal Tuesday with St. Louis-based Ascension. The Ascension Charity Classic will be held Oct. 2-4 at Norwood Hills Country Club, which hosted the 1948 PGA Championship won by Ben Hogan and the Greater St. Louis Classic on the PGA Tour in 1972 and 1973.
The PGA Tour Champions was last in the area from 1996 to 2001 at Boone Valley, west of St. Louis.
Bellerive hosted the PGA Championship in 2018 and a FedEx Cup playoff event in 2008.
This gives the PGA Tour Champions 27 tournaments next year in four countries and 19 states.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
More men come forward against OSU doctor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More men are stepping forward with allegations about sexual misconduct by a former Ohio State sports doctor now accused of abusing students from 1979 to 1997.
The addition of two lawsuits filed late last week means a total of about 200 men are suing the university over its failure to stop the late Dr. Richard Strauss, despite employees knowing about concerns.
Lawyers say they represent even more men who aren’t listed plaintiffs, taking the number of accusers above 300.
The latest accusers to identify themselves publicly include former lacrosse player Mike Avery, a news anchor in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He told NBC News that Strauss fondled him during several physical exams.
The school says about 1,500 instances of decades-old sexual misconduct by Strauss have been reported since last year.
