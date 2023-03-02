GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Whalen steps down as Minnesota's coach

One day after the Gophers women's basketball 2022-23 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Conference tournament, coach Lindsay Whalen and Minnesota director of athletics Mark Coyle announced Thursday that Whalen would step down as head coach.

Whalen will remain with Gophers Athletics as a special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.

"I want to thank Mark and the University for giving me the opportunity to lead this program five years ago,'' Whalen said in a release from the team. "It was an honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to my assistant coaches and staff and want to thank them for everything they did for our student-athletes during the last five years.

"We did things the right way and created a lot of memories. But now is the right time for me to step aside and return to being a proud alum.''

The Gophers were 11-19 overall this season, Whalen's fifth at the helm, and 4-14 in Big Ten regular season play.

Whalen played for the Gophers starting in 2000, leading Minnesota to the NCAA Final Four in the spring of 2004.