MLS

San Diego receives expansion franchise

Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025.

The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado.

The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference. A team name and crest will be revealed in the future.

The team will play at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last year. The stadium is also home to the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League and the university's football team.

Mansour, who is based in London, is worth an estimated $3.6 billion. He is founder of Man Capital, an investment management firm which owns Right to Dream, an organization that helps identify and develop talented soccer players internationally. Mansour is also majority owner of a Danish soccer club.

Mansour said the Sycuan Tribe's participation was vital to the bid.

“I’m a businessman and I tell you the partnership is the most important thing. And we were aligned right from the beginning, our values we have, and commitment we have,” he told The Associated Press.

“San Diego has been eager for another major league sports team, especially since the vacancy created by the NFL departure,” said Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez. “Sycuan, my tribe, has thousands of years of history in the San Diego region, but also has decades of strong, solid support for sports in this town. And so it was really a natural evolution."