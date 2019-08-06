COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cephus: 'school is top priority'
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.
The wide receiver tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Tuesday that he doesn't know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin.
The 21-year-old from Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team last summer and expelled from UW last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. A jury found him not guilty on Friday.
Cephus says his lawyers will work with UW officials to "to clean up my record" so he can return to school.
Cephus also says he plans on playing football again and he is in "the best shape of my life."
NBA
Simmons: I was ‘singled out’
MELBOURNE, Australia — Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has explained a social media post that seemed to imply he'd been racially profiled by security staff at a Melbourne casino by saying he and his friends felt "singled out."
Simmons posted a video on Instagram in which he asked why he and two black friends were asked for identification but another person in their group who is white was not. He deleted the post Tuesday morning, when it started making news and after the casino issued a statement saying its security staff routinely did ID checks on anyone who appears younger than 25.
The 23-year-old Simmons, who recently became the highest-paid Australian athlete when he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 76ers, apparently wasn't recognized by security at one of the casino's entry points Monday night. But he was allowed in at a second entry point after providing identification.
After appearing at a charity event Tuesday, he posted on Twitter to explain his earlier video.
"As you know an incident happened last night at Crown and my friends and I felt personally singled out, no one likes to feel like this," the Melbourne-born Simmons said in a tweet. "I am very passionate about equality and I will always speak up even if it means having uncomfortable conversations."
Simmons, whose father is African American, did not explain why he deleted the post.
Reports in Australian media said he was staying at a hotel connected to the casino.
Nash to join TNT’s NBA coverage: Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.
The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football's UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He'll also be a contributor to TNT's NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.
The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.
"Basketball continues to be near and dear to me," Nash said during a phone interview. "I enjoyed the process of working with Turner and Bleacher Report last year on figuring out the best content and features to produce."
Nash was mainly a studio analyst for Champions League last year, but he'll do more features. Nash's CTRL media production company will contribute to the Champions League-content.
NFL
Elliot to hold out for new deal
Representatives for running back Ezekiel Elliott have told the Dallas Cowboys that he will not play during the 2019 season without a new contract a source close to ESPN said.
The source added that at this time, it is not likely that Elliott's holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done before Week 1.
Elliott informed the Cowboys in January that he would not play without a new contract, the source said.
Jones said last week that he thought the front office would reach a deal on a contract extension with Elliott, but that it would need to allow the Cowboys to keep all their talent "under the same roof." The Cowboys also are negotiating extensions with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Since the start of Cowboys training camp, Elliott has been in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to work out, sources previously told ESPN.
Elliott continues to be subject to a fine of $40,000 per day, and the Cowboys also can come after a prorated portion of his signing bonus. If he does not report before Saturday's preseason opener at the San Francisco 49ers, he could be fined a regular-season game check of roughly $226,000.
He is under contract through 2020 and is set to make $3.853 million this season and $9.09 million next season.
