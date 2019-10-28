NFL
Jets trade Williams to Giants
NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but has none in seven games this season.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.
ESPN first reported the trade Monday.
Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension.
Williams won’t wait long before facing his former team: The Jets host the Giants on Nov. 10.
Dolphins trade Drake to Cardinals: A person familiar with the deal says the Arizona Cardinals have acquired running back Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been confirmed by either team.
The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season in the league and gives the Cardinals some depth at the banged-up running back position. Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team’s 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Drake has played in six games this season, running for 174 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
The Cardinals (3-4-1) have a quick turnaround in their schedule, facing the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0) on Thursday night.
Flacco out with herniated disk: Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver’s coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis, won’t play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck. Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start Sunday when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5). Fangio said he’ll decide this week between two rookies as the backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or undrafted QB Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad.
Just last week, the Broncos were talking about slow-rolling Lock’s return to practice, which would trigger a two-week window in which they’d have to activate him or have him sit out the remainder of the season. Lock sprained the thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason and hasn’t practiced since mid-August.
Flacco said he’s been dealing with a sore neck for a while and he was getting it worked on between series Sunday.
Fangio said Flacco will be evaluated after the bye in two weeks but that he didn’t think he’d land on IR.
MLB
World Series flashers banned for life
HOUSTON — The two women who flashed their breasts from behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series have been banned from major league ballparks.
Major League Baseball sent the women a letter shortly after their escapade Sunday night.
Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on social media. Popular on Instagram, they lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole was set to pitch to Ryan Zimmerman of Washington in the seventh inning at Nationals Park.
The women were standing in the second row, slightly to the first base side behind the plate. Their stunt was seen live on Fox by a camera shooting from center field.
Cole stepped off the mound, but it’s unclear whether he saw the women.
MLB says the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.
Red Sox introduce new boss: New Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says he wants to make the team a sustainable winner.
That’s been the problem for the team’s last three leaders.
The Red Sox introduced Bloom as the head of their baseball operations department on Monday. He replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built won the World Series. Before Dombrowski, Theo Epstein and Ben Cherington also won World Series titles and still fell out of favor. The hiring was first reported Friday, but the announcement came Monday, an off-day during the World Series. Bloom’s first move was to promote Brian O’Halloran to general manager.
Bloom is a 36-year-old Yale graduate who worked 15 years in the Rays organization, starting as an intern and spending the last three as a senior vice president of baseball operations.
NHL
Tarasenko out five months
ST. LOUIS — Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Monday and said the procedure will be performed Tuesday on the Russian star, who has been placed on long-term injured reserve.
Tarasenko left last Thursday’s 5-2 win over Los Angeles after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker with about 6 minutes left in the first period. He did not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit.
Tarasenko has three goals and seven assists in 10 games this season for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.
